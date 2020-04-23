March 3, 3:00 p.m.

I arrive at SVU's stages for a costume fitting. When I got to the wardrobe department, my options were waiting for me on a rack. I noticed the same pair of shoes I wore in July and the same maroon T-shirt. However, since it's March, I'd be wearing a sweater and jacket this time. I tried on a pair of green pants that made me look like I was wearing a diaper—they were too big. Next were a skinny pair of black Levi jeans that actually fit! Those were outfitted with brown boots. We tried a gray sweater and a blue peacoat/nylon combo that I would actually wear. Out went the gray sweater in came a blue sweater. Wardrobe assembled!

March 4, 9:19 a.m.

Suddenly I have more lines! A brief moment of panic subsided, and I said, "Counselor Barth—have you ever been the victim of a sexual assault?" probably 200 times.

March 4, 9:52 p.m.

I got my call time and have to report to set near the courthouse at 9:15 a.m. on March 5.

March 5, 8:50 a.m.

The subway is very crowded and why do I suddenly have to pee so badly?