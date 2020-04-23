It seems Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are making personal use of this time apart.

It was recently revealed the married pair of nearly three years has been social distancing separately amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic protocol. In fact, while the ballroom pro has been in Calif., the ice hockey pro has been hundreds of miles away in Idaho, where they tied the knot. As he explained in a recent

When Hough was spotted walking with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles last week, a source told E! News that the husband and wife "have chosen to quarantine apart for right now." According to the insider, "[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them."

"She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it," the source noted, adding that their marriage doesn't have "a traditional setup" and that they "talk everyday and are in constant communication."

The source said, "They are both happy and figuring things out together and apart."

Judging by recent comments they've made publicly, it certainly seems like it.