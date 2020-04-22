The Masked Singer Unmasks the Banana

The Banana has lost his peel.

The Masked Singer just said goodbye to another contestant after an episode of final face offs, and it was the Banana who bid adieu and removed his own head. While his first few appearances had some people convinced he was a comedian, the guesses soon turned to rockstar Bret Michaels, which is exactly who he turned out to be. And he was psyched to be on this show.

"I gotta tell you, I would have done anything to get here," he said. "This is the most awesome show. I've never had such a great time."

"Bret, did you choose to be a banana?" guest panelist Sharon Osbourne asked.

"I did," said Bret Michaels. "How sick is that?"

"Nobody would think of a rock god to be in a banana costume," Robin Thicke pointed out. True, though Sharon Osbourne figured it out and managed to convince the entire panel that it was him, aside from Ken, unsurprisingly.