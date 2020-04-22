Just what the doctor ordered: feel-good content!

Dr. Anthony Fauci warmed people's hearts during his appearance on Will Smith's Snapchat talk show series, Will From Home. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director spoke to the Hollywood legend about the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the segment, Dr. Fauci answered kids' burning questions and there was one moment that really tugged at people's hearts.

7-year-old Ava asked the health expert if the Tooth Fairy would still visit her in the event her tooth fell out.

"Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus," the 7-year-old adorably sked.

"I gotta tell you, Ava, I don't think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy," Fauci reassured her. "So when you get your tooth [to] fall out, stick it under the pillow and I'll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not gonna get sick."