Prince Louis' 2nd Birthday Portraits Are Here to Brighten Your Day

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 2:53 PM

Somewhere over the rainbow, Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday! 

In honor of yet another milestone in the royal tot's life, Kensington Palace released a series of portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child. 

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!" the palace shared on Instagram, noting that the photos were shot by none other than Louis' proud mama earlier this month. (Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has shot most of their family's official portraits.)

In the snapshots, little Louis flashes his pearly whites and shows off his rainbow handprint art. An artist in the making, no doubt! 

Royal fanatics last saw Prince Louis, whose official birthday is Thursday, April 23, when he, Princess Charlotte and Prince George shared their support for healthcare workers fighting against coronavirus with a sweet video

Check out Prince Louis' adorable moments in the spotlight below: 

Prince Louis 2nd Birthday, The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

Not-So Terrible Two's

Kensington Palace marked Prince Louis' second birthday with a series of candid photos of the toddler. 

Prince Louis 2nd Birthday, The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

Oh, Hello!

Kate Middleton catches her youngest in an adorable pose.

Prince Louis 2nd Birthday, The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

Growing Up So Fast

Prince Louis is taking after his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis, 1 Year Portrait

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Officially 1-Years-Old

In honor of the royal tot's first birthday in April 2019, the royal family shares a new set of adorable portraits.

Prince Louis, 1 Year Portrait

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Say Cheese

Taken in the garden of the royal family's Norfolk home, Kate Middleton captures her son donning a blue sweater decorated with a dog.

Prince Louis, 1 Year Portrait

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Little Man

There's no denying Louis shares a striking resemblance to his 5-year-old brother, Prince George.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Say Cheese

Prince Louis proudly sits on his mother's lap for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas photo in 2018.

Prince Charles, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton

Three Generations

All eyes are on the newest member of the family during Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which were shared with the world in Nov. 2018.

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Mommy and Me

The Duchess of Cambridge looks lovingly at her son ahead of his official christening ceremony, which took place in July 2018.

Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Ready for His Close-Up

Little Louis wears the famous handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, which was also worn by his older siblings. Prince Harry, Prince William, their father Prince Charles and even Queen Elizabeth II herself wore the original outfit at their own christenings.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Sibling Love

Older sister Princess Charlotte dotes on her new sibling in the first photos of the Prince, which were taken by Kate Middleton and shared a few weeks after his birth.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Hello, World

The world gets its first good look at the little one, who is fifth in line to the throne. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Sweet Dreams

Prince Louis is snug as a bug while leaving the Lindo wing, hours after his mum gave birth. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

A Prince Is Born

On April 23, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their third-born child on the steps of St. Mary's Lindo wing.

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! 

