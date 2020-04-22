Nick Cannon says Eminem "knows better now" than to keep their decade-long feud going.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cannon spoke about rehashing his decade-long feud with the rapper at the end of 2019 and whether he was surprised that the "Lose Yourself" artist didn't retaliate with a diss track of his own.

As fans may recall, in Dec. 2019, Eminem was featured on Fat Joe's song "Lord Above" and the rapper's verse quickly sparked buzz and controversy after he continued to reference Mariah Carey. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped that p—y got him neutured," Eminem rapped on the track. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s—t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."

At the time, Cannon took to Instagram to call "Grandpa Marshall" out and invite him to appear on Wild N' Out. However, that was only one of many times that the two have gone on to diss each other back and forth over the course of a decade.

When speaking to Billboard, Cannon shared, "My response was his invitation to Wild 'N Out, and that still stands. You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. He keeps bringing it up for decades. I'm one of those cats that matches energy. I don't do it—I overdo it."