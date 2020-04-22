Let Chris Cuomo's Sweetest Family Photos Inspire You to "Get After It"

Chris Cuomo and his family are proving that together they can get through anything.

In the past month, the Cuomo household has gone through one coronavirus diagnosis after another. The newscaster was the first one to come down with the new virus, before his wife Cristina and 14-year-old son Mario contracted it as well.

But throughout the ordeal, the Cuomos have stayed strong and continue to post uplifting messages for their numerous followers. While Chris remains dedicated to his role as an anchor for CNN, his wife, a health fanatic, has been updating her fans with the many remedies that she's discovered.

Among those remedies Cristina has shared is having her kids and husband by her side, at least in the metaphorical sense since they're abiding by the recommended 6-foot distance. "Keeping one's spirits up is paramount; when you have any kind of a virus your will goes down. This is a virus of isolation, so one of the best remedies for any illness is simply [heart emoji] and humor," Cristina shared. "Thanks to the friends who have been religious in their efforts to make him smile. Laughter is always the best medicine."