EXCLUSIVE!

All the Hot Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Too Hot to Handle Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 11:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So, you watched Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's latest reality TV dating series. What now? Now you get all the scoop on what it took to make the series.

Warning, spoilers follow.

Too Hot to Handle took a handful of sexy singles known for being just that, sexy singles, and put them away in Mexico together where they were told they could win up to $100,000…if they don't have any kind of sexual contact. Kissing cost money. Sex? It cost way more than kissing. The cast members were encouraged to form more meaningful connections with each other beyond a physical experience. Could they do it? Well, some of them could. But the cast lost a lot of money in the process, only to win some back.

Photos

Reality TV Shows to Binge 2020

Who won? Everyone still in the game walked away with some money.

How did Netflix assemble this international cast of singles ready to mingle? What's the deal with Lana? All was revealed in the exclusive featurette.

Keep scrolling for more.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Casting

Many cast members didn't even apply to be on the show. "The producers found most of them on, yep, you guessed it, Instagram." The criteria for casting? "Sexy, sexed up and charismatic."

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

The Twist

The producers saw over 100 possible contestants before locking in the cast you've come to know and love and to narrow the pool down, they asked a number of invasive questions, including how frequently the subjects masturbated, but didn't clue them into why they were asking. The cast only heard the sexless twist when already in production.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

What They Knew

All the cast knew going into the show was that it required time in the sun, there was a prize and it was related to dating.

Article continues below

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Assembling the Stars

To ensure that the cast members—who came from all around the world—didn't meet, each star was on a different flight with different layovers. They even had a handler from production with them at all times while they traveled to set. They were then kept in isolation for three days, only meeting at the villa while cameras rolled.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

When It All Took Place

Filming took place a year before it premiered in April 2019.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

The Villa

All the sexy action took place on the west coast of Mexico. The cast really lived there and were sequestered there, forbidden to leave, for the entire production shoot. You can stay there, if you have more than $15,000 laying around. The price includes a private chef, which the contestants had as well, but no word if it comes with the same crate of snacks the cast got.

Article continues below

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Privacy

The rooms of the villa were equipped with mics and cameras, but no crew, so the cast could go and speak in (some) privacy. Five separate cameras followed them around on the beach, during workshops and on dates.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

No Phones

Production took phones, books, iPads and other forms of entertainment so the cast would be encouraged to flirt and interact. Aside from the rare moment, the cast had no access to the outside world.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Alcohol Consumption

Production restricted the intake of alcohol from the cast. According to Netflix, the thinking was too many drinks the price money would go away fast.

Article continues below

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Lana

Too Hot to Handle had no human host, rather there was Lana. Production worked on several prototypes while deciding on what shape to give the AI host And where did the name come from? Spell it backwards…

Too Hot to Handle season one is now streaming on Netflix.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Reality TV , Netflix , Entertainment , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.