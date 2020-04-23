Teen Mom's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge.

The Teen Mom OG stars welcomed their first child into the world together this week. Cory is also the proud father to a daughter named Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory took to Instagram to announce the couple's new bundle of joy, though the baby's name has yet to be shared.

"She's here!" Cory told fans. "Everybody's safe, everybody's healthy. Taylor's fine, the baby is gorgeous."

Fans were preparing for some big news this week when Cory teased on Twitter that a baby was coming.

"Quick update: Taylor is doing AMAZING, but it's time for the epidural shot," he shared on social media Wednesday morning. "So we should be meeting our daughters today :) Thanks for all the support you guys."

This season on Teen Mom OG, viewers have had a preview into the couple's pregnancy journey. In fact, the most recent episode featured Cory revealing to Cheyenne that he was expecting a baby with Taylor.