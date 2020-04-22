The suitors of Labor of Love have a very different offering for Kristy Katzmann in the exclusive reveal of the reality show's key art above.

Yep, those are pacifiers, or binkies if you will.

In Labor of Love, 41-year-old Kristy, a successful career woman, is on the hunt for a partner to start a family with. Kristin Davis of Sex and the City fame helps Kristy narrow down her 15 suitors who are ready to get paternal. Each week, the aspiring father-to-be are challenged with parenting and partnership skills tests. The eight-week series will feature Kristy, with the help of Kristin Davis, narrow down the contestant pool to figure out if she found the man she wants to settle down and start a family with or if she wants to continue on the path of motherhood on her own.