Jimmy Fallon and Wife Nancy’s Dating Advice Is Too Cute for Words

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen have the best relationship advice.

On Tuesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the longtime loves answered fan questions during the segment "Ask The Fallons." This time around, viewers wanted to know if Jimmy and Nancy had any dating advice for new couples and the duo provided the sweetest answers.

"Maybe realize that when you're first starting to date that this might not be 'the one' 'the one,'" the late night host shared. "Most likely, if not the one. It could be the one. I would say you're in the 5 percentile of that being ‘the one.'"

For her part, Nancy reminded Tonight Show viewers that actions speak louder than words. "Trust their actions, not their words," she explained. "So, you may hear the most beautiful things, you may hear promises, you might hear everything you want to hear but if that person you're dating is not following up with their actions, then they're just words."