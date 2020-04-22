The joint social distancing continues for these famous exes.

Earlier this month, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took their amicable relationship to a new level when it was revealed they have been isolating together with their daughters in Idaho, despite the fact that they haven't been a couple for more than two decades.

Nevertheless, the family fun has continued for the Moore-Willis family, as evidenced by the actress' most recent Instagram post showing their latest quarantine activity: family paint night.

In photos the star shared online, the family gathered together at a table to paint their own masterpieces, Willis comfortably donning the family's matching pajama set.

Since their joint isolation made headlines in early April, we've gotten a bit more clarity on the matter, courtesy of their daughters, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis. Tallulah initially told one inquirer on Instagram about two weeks ago, "We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution."