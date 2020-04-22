Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes He Looks Like Ross From Friends in His Yearbook Photo

by emily belfiore | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 6:07 AM

Could this be any funnier? 

During Tuesday's at-home episode of ConanLin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O'Brientook a walk down memory lane and showed each other their high school yearbook photos. Before their interview, the Hamilton star had shared his photo on social media as a means to show his support for the high schoolers that were missing prom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing off the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he gave off a very David Schwimmer-esque vibe in the photo and couldn't help but make fun of the way he was posing. "Hey, I look at things a little differently," he said of his high school self, who was flashing the smile a big grin and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Chiming in, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said, "I have a unique point of view," to which the star responded, "Yeah, no dates."

Photos

Friends Cast's Many Reunions

Looking back on the photograph, which was featured in the Mary Poppins Returns star's high school freshman face book, he admitted it was a bold choice to go with. "That's what I advertised to new kids," he said. "It's very Ross on Friends."  

For his part, the late night host timidly unveiled his high school yearbook photo and joked, "I was such a nice little girl," Pointing out how nicely groomed his hair was, Lin-Manuel quipped, "Speaking of conditioner, the feathering."

Seizing the opportunity to make another hair joke, the In The Heights star said, "Farrah Fawcett O'Brien, you look gorgeous." Unfazed, Conan responded, "Thank you, thank you very much. I was very, very proud of that and I did a good job." 

Want to know what some of your other favorite stars looked like in high school? See some of the greatest celebrity yearbook photos below:

Gwen Stefani Yearbook Photos

Chris Whittle / Splash News

Gwen Stefani

The singer and The Voice coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if she spent a lot of her teen years at Disneyland! 

Chrissy Teigen Yearbook Photo

Reddit

Chrissy Teigen

A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this freshman year yearbook pic of her. Just look at that smile! 

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1991, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Leonardo DiCaprio

Whatcha' thinking abouot Leo? 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The late-night host showed an early knack for sharp dressing—just look at that tie! 

Taylor Swift, 2006, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Taylor Swift

We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story for "Teardrops On My Guitar"? 

Blake Shelton Highschool Yearbook Photos

Coleman-Rayner

Blake Shelton

At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd...with a sweet mullet.

Kim Kardashian, High School Yearbook

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Kim Kardashian

Say cheese, Kim K! 

Iggy Azalea, Yearbook Photo

Facebook

Iggy Azalea

The "Fancy" rapper grew up in Australia and moved to America when she was just 16.

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jake Gyllenhaal

The 39-year-old attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then went on to attend Columbia University and the rest of history

Rob Lowe, 1982, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Rob Lowe

The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome fella. 

Blac Chyna, Yearbook Photo

Instagram

Blac Chyna

The glamour model, who stepped out as Rob Kardashian's girlfriend in January 2016, posted on her Instagram page this yearbook pic showing her at age 17. 

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

The pride of Brentwood High. 

Amy Adams, 1992, Yearbook

Douglas Co. H.S./ZUMAPRESS.com

Amy Adams

The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado. 

Natalie Portman, Baby Pic, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Natalie Portman

Look at this adorable baby pic of the Black Swan actress. 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day. 

Ed Helms, Yearbook Library

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Ed Helms

"That is not my hair," The Hangover actor said. "That is a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's insane." 

Madonna, 1974, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Madonna

What a stunner!

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Matt Damon

This looks like a scene out of Good Will Hunting

Paris Hilton, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Paris Hilton

The brand is strong with this one. 

Justin Timberlake, 1991, Yearbook

National News/ZUMAPRESS.com

Justin Timberlake

The former NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jennifer Garner

The young 13 Going on 30 actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio. 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Garth Brooks

The 58-year-old probably had some luscious locks. 

Peter Dinklage, Yearbook

reddit

Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star had some serious style back in the day.

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young lady grew up to become a big star. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man. 

Sean Penn, 1995, Yearbook

Seth Poppel/Yearbook/National News/ZUMAPress

Sean Penn

A lil' angsty, but who wasn't at that age? 

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Heather Locklear

Gotta' love the hair do. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this kid became a Broadway regular. 

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Yearbook Photo

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The former Dancing With the Stars cast member appears at age 17 in a yearbook photo from Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

