Ansel Elgortis doing his part to help with coronavirus relief, one nude at a time.

When it comes to the coronavirus, every one is doing their part to prevent the spread of the sickness. Whether it be by paying for the elderly's groceries, donating money or delivering much-needed meals to people in need. In Ansel's case, he's decided that one of the best ways for him to contribute to the cause is to share a nude photo, which he later deleted.

That's right. The Fault in Our Stars actor posted to Instagram a photo of himself completely naked in the shower as a way to motivate his followers to donate money. In a rather smart move, he tricked his fans into heading over to the GoFundMe for Jeffrey Wright's Brooklyn For Life! fundraiser by captioning the photo: "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO."

OnlyFans describes itself as a subscription-based service that helps creators with providing exclusive content, including risqué photos, to their fans.