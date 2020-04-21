Just two episodes into The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a major bombshell has already been dropped on one couple.

Jamie and Trevor found their way to each other on the first night, and Jamie quickly abandoned her other prospect, Ryan, to give Trevor her rose. But while Jamie and Trevor were then on a date, where Jamie confessed to him that she'd been cheated on in every relationship she had had, a newcomer arrived at the mansion. Natascha Bessez came in with a bang, quickly deducing that the Trevor who was on a date was the same Trevor who had dated her friend, and therefore the same Trevor who had cheated on her friend.

She told the whole group about this and then immediately, though privately, confronted Trevor when he and Jamie got back from their date. He admitted to emotional cheating, though no physical cheating, and to having done some lying in that relationship, and Natascha hoped he would tell Jamie what actually happened while Jamie was already finding out from some of the other girls in the house.

Trevor did end up explaining to Jamie what had happened, and she still accepted his rose, but it sounds like this story is absolutely not over, especially if you ask Natascha herself.