by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 6:00 AM
We love this product, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to going green, these celebrities go above and beyond!
Today is Earth Day, where we celebrate and demonstrate support for environmental protections and initiatives.
Plenty of stars from Leonardo DiCpario to Joaquin Phoenix have pledged support to helping our world, whether that be their involvement in environmental organizations or choosing to go vegan, but today we're celebrating the celebs whose companies are dedicated to creating a better planet.
Whether you want to feel good about being green the next time you pick out a beauty product or know your comfy clothing is made out of sustainable fabrics, these celebrities have you covered.
From Pharrell Williams' brand Bionic Yarn, which recycles marina plastics into insanely fashionable pieces, to Miranda Kerr's beauty company Kora Organics, there are plenty of brands that will have you looking good and feeling good.
These ethical brands are sure to be the next place you want to go to fill up an online shopping cart and feel good about yourself in the process.
So what are you waiting for? Check out all the amazing companies below!
George Pimentel/WireImage
Always a proponent of flower power, the Never Been Kissed actress' organic cosmetic line, Flower Beauty, is out of this world.
Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Is there anything she can't do? The actress is the founder of The Honest Company, a brand that sells eco-friendly goods for women and babies.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The secret to looking like a Victoria's Secret Angel? KORA Organics. The model's beauty line is made in Australia from certified organic ingredients.
Article continues below
Step Forward Paper
The award-winning actor is known not just for his films, but also for his activism. His paper company, Step Forward Paper, is made of 80% wheat instead of trees.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Beach House Group
The Stranger Things star is reaching a whole younger generation of future environmentalists with her brand Florence by Mills. The ethical and cruelty-free label features both skincare and makeup, so you can have a full face of products that are good for you and the planet.
goop
Besides being a go-to for lifestyle tips, the actress' company has teamed up with Juice Beauty to release Goop by Juice Beauty, a collection of totally organic skincare products.
Article continues below
Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
When she's not dominating the screen in shows like House of Cards, the actress is giving back thanks to her company Pour Les Femmes that she co-founded with designer Karen Fowler. The brand uses sustainable materials like cotton but the sleepwear brand is also socially conscious, since the pajama sets are sewn by women in the Congo, providing economic opportunity for women in Africa.
Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images
Marvel's Jessica Jones is a real life hero, starting Studio 189, a company that promotes and supports African brands and encourages handmade and traditional techniques. The company uses sustainable materials like organic cotton and are using the fabric for the face masks they've started producing in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alterna Hair Care
How does the star keep her hair looking healthy? Easy—she uses Alterna Hair Care, a natural hair care company that she loved so much, she became a co-owner.
Article continues below
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
The onetime Dancing with the Stars contestant and model started her own all-natural cosmetic line, Jose Maran Cosmetics.
Photo Image Press / Barcroft Med / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Sure, she played a bloodsucker in Twilight, but in real life, she wouldn't hurt a fly! The actress' jewelry company BaYou with Love offers sustainably sourced and produced necklaces, rings and more that will have you both looking good and feeling good!
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Women's Health
The model turned designer makes a bag with a purpose: giving food to those in need. FEED Projects has teamed up with designers like Rebecca Minkoff, making bags so you can look good and do good to!
Article continues below
Jerod Harris/WireImage
We couldn't be more "Happy" about the singer being a partner in Bionic Yarn, a company that uses recycled materials from from marine plastics and has collaborated with brands like G-Star Raw.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Owned by the U2 frontman and his wife, Ali Hewson, Edun uses eco-friendly materials sourced and manufactured in Africa to promote trade.
Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo For The Washington Post via Getty Images
Stella McCartney uses vegan and vegetarian leather, wood and recycled fabrics in all of products. Fashion forward and forest friendly.
Article continues below
You might also like the sustainable fashion we're obsessed with and these 23 clean beauty masks.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?