E! Is Celebrating The Rundown's 500th Episode!

A major milestone!

It's time to pop the champagne, because E! News' original Snapchat series The Rundown as officially hit 500 episodes! Host Erin Lim has brought some of the biggest news and pop culture stories to the Snapchat Discover page over the years, making the show not only the perfect source of entertainment between selfies, but also a destination for anyone who wants to stay in the know.

Honestly, from Winona Ryder trivia with the cast of Stranger Things to Noah Centineo and Lana Condor getting flirty, the E! News series has truly featured it all!

To celebrate this huge accomplishment for The Rundown, we checked in with a number of everyone's favorite E! personalities.

"500 episodes? 500 episodes?! Erin Lim, The Rundown team, you guys are incredible," In The Room host Jason Kennedy said in a video. "That's a huge accomplishment. I remember when you guys were in the studio shooting that very first one, and now you're all 500 years old. Don't forget the little people! Congratulations guys."