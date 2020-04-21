One Direction to Reunite: Revisiting the Band's Most OMG Moments

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 1:11 PM

One Direction has sure made plenty of midnight memories.

Since coming together in 2010, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik became one of the famous boy bands of all time, entertaining fans across the globe with their chart-topping hits. Even after announcing their hiatus in 2015, the musicians are continuing to cause a stir as they embark on their solo careers.

With the 10-year anniversary of their formation months away, it has been confirmed that all five members of the group will participate in a special reunion. On April 19, Payne announced that his former bandmates are currently working out all the details during an Instagram Live, sharing, "Most of us are in London, we've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment." 

He added, "I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me off." 

From losing X-Factor and going on hiatus, to Malik leaving the group and becoming dads, relive all of One Direction's biggest OMG moments below:

One Direction, The X Factor

NBC

Coming in 3rd Place on X-Factor: U.K.

Despite winning over audiences around the world, the band finished in 3rd place.  

One Direction, SNL 2012

YouTube

Making Their Saturday Night Live Debut

The U.K. band made their SNL debut with an electric performance of their single "One Thing."

MTV Video Music Awards, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malick, Harry Styles of One Direction

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Winning Big at the 2013 VMAs

The band took home the coveted moonman trophy for Best Song of the Summer for their song "Best Song Ever." 

One Direction, This is Us

Syco/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hitting the Big Screen

The band gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at live on the road of their This Is Us tour with their concert documentary movie This Is Us. 

Prince William, One Direction

Yui Mok - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Meeting the Royals

While attending the Royal Variety Performance, the band met Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Zayn Malik

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Malik Announces He's Leaving 1D

In March 2015, Malik announced that he was leaving the band to launch his solo career.

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik

NBC/Getty Images

Tomlinson & Malik's Heated Twitter Feud

Months following Malik's unexpected split from the band, he found himself in a heated Twitter argument with Tomlinson.

One Direction

Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

1D Announces Hiatus

Shortly after Malik's departure, Styles, Payne, Horan and Tomlinson announced that One Direction will be taking an indefinite hiatus.

Louis Tomlinson, Freddie, Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole

Instagram/Getty Images

Fatherhood

Tomlinson became a father to his son Freddie Reign in 2016. One year later, Payne welcomed his son Bear Grey with ex Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne, Harry Styles

Neil Mockford/GC Images, Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

Payne Calls Himself the "Antichrist" of Styles

In an interview with The Face Magazine, the "Strip That Down" singer called himself the "Antichrist" of Styles, noting that he only speaks to Tomlinson and Horan since the band officially parted ways.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik

NBC/Shutterstock

Styles Jokingly Shades Malik

While hosting SNL in November 2019, Styles jokingly shaded Malik during his monologue, saying, "I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and uh...Ringo! Yeah, that's it."

One Direction, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Reuniting

Ahead of their highly-anticipated reunion, fans suspected that a reunion of sorts was underway when Styles, Payne, Tomlinson and Horan all started following Malik on Twitter again. Others pointed out that the "PILLOWTALK" singer was also no longer listed as an "ex-member" of the band on Google and is now back to being listed as "vocals." 

Further fueling reunion rumors, Payne told The Sun, "We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice." 

