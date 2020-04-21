One Direction to Reunite: Revisiting the Band's Most OMG Moments

One Direction has sure made plenty of midnight memories.

Since coming together in 2010, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik became one of the famous boy bands of all time, entertaining fans across the globe with their chart-topping hits. Even after announcing their hiatus in 2015, the musicians are continuing to cause a stir as they embark on their solo careers.

With the 10-year anniversary of their formation months away, it has been confirmed that all five members of the group will participate in a special reunion. On April 19, Payne announced that his former bandmates are currently working out all the details during an Instagram Live, sharing, "Most of us are in London, we've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment."

He added, "I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me off."