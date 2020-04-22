There's no need for daily shampooing, eye liner or gel manicures. And we all know jeans are solely for fancy people. But if there's one thing you should hold tight to in the age of social distancing, it's your self-care routine.

But that needn't mean you emerge from your shelter-in-place with a new vegetable-forward diet and the ability to do a yoga handstand, Lo Bosworth tells E! News. "I think there are a lot of people living on two ends of the spectrum," explains the TV vet who spun her reality show notoriety as Lauren Conrad's most loyal bestie on Laguna Beach and The Hills into a wellness empire. "People who are like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to do all of these things because they're helping me feel normal,' and then other people who are allowing themselves more freedom."

Take comfort in the fact that neither choice represents the "right" way to handle things, she stresses: "It's whatever feels good for you.