Tyler Cameron Just Set the Record Straight on His Relationship Status

Is he totally taken or totally available?!

That's the question fans have been asking as they continue to follow Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron on social media.

Sure, he's been hanging out with his best bro Matt James. And you know by now that Hannah Brown has spent some quality time with her ex during the Coronavirus pandemic. But where does the former Bachelorette contestant really stand when it comes to his dating life?

During an Instagram Live, a few young fans were able to ask a question live. Lucky for us, they posed a very important inquiry so many want answers to.

"So we want to know are you dating anyone?" the girls asked. Tyler responded, "No, I'm not dating nobody." Mystery solved!

At the same time, there's no denying the fact that pop culture fans still can't get enough of Tyler and his personal life—romance included.