Nobody told us prizes could be this good.

As the All In Challenge continues to bring artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues together to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, the cast of Friends is getting involved in an epic way.

On Tuesday morning, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer,Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc took to social media and announced what they will be offering for the All In Challenge.

"Hi guys! We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Jennifer shared on Instagram. "We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to."

So what's the official price? The cast wants you and five of your friends to join the Friends crew on Stage 24 where you will be in the audience for the taping of their reunion special coming soon to HBO Max.