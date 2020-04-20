by Pamela Avila | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 7:14 PM
Kacey Musgraves is blessing us with some timely and necessary words of wisdom.
The 31-year-old singer joined Willie Nelson to celebrate his birthday with an online live stream of his weed-themed party with celebrities like Ziggy Marley, Matthew McConaughey, Beto O'Rourke, Bill Maher, Jeff Bridges and more.
Before performing "Slow Burn" from the comfort of her own, Musgraves told fans and viewers watching at home that she understands "nobody knows what do during times like these."
"All you can do is your best and know that that's good enough," she went on. "So, some days I feel really productive and I do things around the house and I have fun actually and some days, I'm a f-cking mess and I'm a total b-tch, and I'm really irritable and I'm not in a good mood and I don't exercise and I eat... like crazy. It's all normal. So don't feel crazy, don't feel alone. Try to enjoy this 4/20."
Musgraves also wished Nelson a happy birthday, adding "Willie, thanks for having me. Love to you."
But Nelson wasn't just throwing a party on April 20 for fun, any money raised during the livestream will go toward a good cause.
Luck Productions
Nelson's livestream will be raising funds to go toward The Last Prisoner Project, an organization "dedicated to repairing the past and continuing harms of the criminalization of cannabis through intervention, advocacy, and awareness."
"Every time I look at this lineup it absolutely blows my mind. We hope you've been enjoying your 4/20 so far and will join us for the @LuckReunion party for @WillieNelson on Twitch starting at 4:20 CST! Head to the link in our bio to check it out," the org wrote on Instagram.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?