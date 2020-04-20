Celebrities and Designers Making Face Masks You Can Buy Online

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 7:41 PM
Magic happens when fashion is made for a good cause!
Celebrities and designers are helping those in need during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With everything going on in the world, many Hollywood stars and fashion powerhouses have started making face masks.
Many have created masks that feature a charitable aspect, too.
For example, Karolina Kurkova teamed up with the brand Billie Blooms to help those in need.
"I have teamed up with @billieblooms to create the #MaskForAll project to produce and donate sustainable cloth masks," the model shared on Instagram. "We have adopted the 1-for-1 model and for every mask purchased, one will be donated through @feedingamerica s food banks in Miami and New York—two places I'm proud to call home."
Moreover, designer Michael Costello has been making masks since March and donating them to essential workers and various organizations in Los Angeles. He's given his masks to the LAPD, USPS workers, Children's Hospital L.A. and many other locations.
To see which brands and celebrities have created masks for a good cause (and ones that you can buy online), scroll through our gallery below!
Michael Costello / Instagram
The designer has been hard at work to help those who are most vulnerable during the pandemic. For every mask purchased (which vary in prices), Costello has been donating them to various places in Los Angeles, including the LAPD, USPS workers, Children's Hospital L.A. and many more.
Karolina Kurkova x Billie Blooms / Instagram
The model teams up with Billie Blooms for a good cause! For every $20 mask sold, one will be donated to someone in need. The two have also partnered with Feeding America to help those in Miami and New York.
Alice and Olivia / Instagram
For every $10 mask sold, the fashion label will donate a mask to hospitals and communities in need.
Daniel Patrick / Instagram
Choose from a multitude of colors and prints on Patrick's site. What's more? If you buy at least two masks ($25 each), the brand will send you another one for free.
lacollective.com
For every $15 mask sold, the E! host is donating one to the United Way Pandemic Relief Fund.
Michael Ngo / Instagram
For every mask purchased (which ranges from $100-$500!!), funds will be donated to the Los Angeles Food Bank. "We raised $12.5K which enough to provide 50,000 meals for the @lafoodbank," the designer shares.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
