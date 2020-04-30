See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars at the 2010 Met Gala

by Pamela Avila | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 4:00 PM

MET GALA 2010

For as long as we can remember, the Met Gala—formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball—has been one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to ogle and obsess over our favorite celebrity looks of the night. 

This year, however, the "Super Bowl of fashion" has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.

The two actresses would be joined by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time Streep ever attended the Met Gala. 

But now, it looks as though all we can do is reminiscence and look back at themes of the past.

From 1971's "Fashion Plate" theme, 1998's "Cubism and Fashion," 2009's "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion," 2013's "Punk: Chaos to Couture," to 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion"—there's a lot of fashion history to cover. 

Best Beauty Looks at the Met Gala

But for today, let's just take it back to 2010. 

The theme that marked the end of the first decade of the 21st century was "American Women: Fashioning a National Identify." 

The exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City ran from May to August 15 of that year and explored the changing image of the modern woman from the 1890s to the 1940s. 

From Jennifer Lopez's lovely Zuhair Murad tulle gown, Blake Lively's playful blue number, Kerry Washington's regal Thakoon look to Sarah Jessica Parker's fun and flirty champagne dress—get ready to relive some of the best fashion moments from the 2010 Met Gala. 

MET GALA 2010, Jennifer Lopez

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer was serving some regal realness in this gorgeous Zuhair Murad tulle gown at the 2010 MET Gala.

MET GALA 2010, Blake Lively

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Blake Lively

If there's anyone who never fails to stun on the red carpet, it's the Gossip Girl actress. In 2010, we fell in love with this blue number from Marchesa

MET GALA 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Another stunner on the red carpet—especially the MET Gala—is the Sex and the City actress. This year, the actress dazzled in a champagne colored Halston Heritage dress. 

MET GALA 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Just look at how she worked this dress. Everything from the sultry waves, her statement bow and accessories were perfect. 

MET GALA 2010, Kerry Washington

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress always looks regal, classic and sultry and this 2010 MET Gala look by Thakoon was no different. 

MET GALA 2010, Taylor Swift

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Taylor Swift

You can't go wrong with an all-white ensemble and a bold red lip. The 30-year-old singer stunned in this Ralph Lauren Collection look. 

MET GALA 2010, Katy Perry

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Katy Perry

One would think it was just the lighting that made the "Firework" singer's dress look this way... except that it's actually a light-up dress by Cute Circuit

MET GALA 2010, Jessica Biel

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The 7th Heaven alum's ivory silk charmeuse gown from Ralph Lauren was everything we've dreamed of. She paired it perfectly with her beau Justin Timberlake and black suede ankle strap heels with black crystals. 

MET GALA 2010, Eva Mendes

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eva Mendes

It's safe to say The Place Beyond the Pines actress was feeling herself in this regal Dolce & Gabbana floral strapless gown during the 2010 MET Gala. 

MET GALA 2010, Renee Zellweger

James Devaney/WireImage

Renée Zellweger

The Judy actress was having a Carrie Bradshaw moment ahead of the 2010 MET Gala as she made her way down the streets of New York City in her elegant Carolina Herrera gown. 

MET GALA 2010, Renee Zellweger

James Devaney/WireImage

Renée Zellweger

The Academy Award winner wanted to show off her gown as much as possible and who can blame her? It is the MET Gala after all. 

MET GALA 2010, Viola Davis

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Viola Davis

The How To Get Away With Murder actress looked regal in this majestic purple strapless gown. Can't decide on one shade of purple? Pick 'em all, a la Viola. 

MET GALA 2010, Elizabeth Banks

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Banks was serving gothic chic realness in this Gucci getup and smoky eye makeup. 

MET GALA 2010, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kerry Washington & Eva Longoria

The Little Fires Everywhere actress and Longoria had a sweet BFF moment on the 2010 MET Gala red carpet. The Desperate Housewives actress stunned in this silver embroidered platinum Marchesa dress.

MET GALA 2010, Gwen Stefani

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

The 50-year-old singer looked dazzling in this gold number on the 2010 MET Gala red carpet. 

MET GALA 2010, Naomi Campbell

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Naomi Campbell

The 49-year-old model was serving modern Morticia Addams realness in this look at the 2010 MET Gala. 

MET GALA 2010, Chloe Sevigny

Bryan Bedder/WireImage for Vogue

Chloë Sevigny

The actress stepped outside the box in this short, semi-sheer lace dress by Proenza Schouler at the 2010 MET Gala. She let her edgy ensemble speak for itself by keeping her hair and makeup minimal. 

MET GALA 2010, Emma Watson

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress looked heavenly at the 2010 MET Gala awards in this all-white whimsical dress by CHANEL Beauté.

MET GALA 2010, Rachel Bilson

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen

Talk about blast from the past with these two former lovebirds... but we're loving Bilson's floral and flirty dress by Louis Vuitton

MET GALA 2010, Chanel Iman

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Chanel Iman

What's not to love about this metallic power suit? The 29-year-old model was not afraid to take risks at the 2010 MET Gala. 

MET GALA 2010, Diane Kruger

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

The Inglorious Basterds actress looked stunning in this all-white long sleeve dress. Simple and sultry. 

MET GALA 2010, Rosario Dawson

James Devaney/WireImage

Rosario Dawson

If anyone can nail the no-makeup-makeup-look, it's Dawson. The actress also took a playful route for the 2010 MET Gala with her pastel colored ruffle gown. 

Doutzen Kroes, Met Gala 2010

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

Doutzen Kroes

The 35-year-old Dutch model is channeling her inner Cinderella with this beautiful powder blue gown at the 2010 MET Gala. 

