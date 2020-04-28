by Spencer Lubitz & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 9:00 AM
There's a reason they say it takes a village.
Hard as you may try to find it, there's no guidebook filled with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should they be eating? Are they getting too much screen time? Am I even doing this right? (Spoiler: You are.) So, we're here to help. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks and hacks that are guaranteed to get you through every meltdown and milestone.
Welcome to E!'s Moms in the Moment.
Christina Anstead's latest mission has nothing to do with design, backsplash or flipping houses.
Instead, like so many moms out there, the HGTV star is trying her best to keep her family entertained during quarantine.
In between her busy schedule that includes raising three growing kids and finalizing an upcoming furniture line, the Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star spoke to E! News exclusively about life in Orange County, Calif. during the Coronavirus pandemic. As it turns out, Christina's children have been very busy.
"We've been doing a lot of scavenger hunts," she revealed as part of E!'s Moms in the Moment series. "Basically, we hide things throughout the house or in the backyard and the kids have a competition for who can find things the fastest."
Christina added, "I've been heating the Jacuzzi. I'm just trying to get outdoors a bit because it's just kind of like, we'll be on top of each other inside. It can be a little overwhelming."
Christina Anstead / Instagram
One activity that the entire family has been able to get involved in is cooking. After the successful launch of her book with nutritionist Cara Clark titled The Wellness Remodel: How You Eat, Move and Feed Your Soul, Christina has allowed her oldest kids to get their hands dirty in the kitchen.
Spoiler alert: The results have been nothing short of tasty.
"We've actually been cooking a lot more. We've been making a lot of recipes. The kids love to help doing that kind of stuff," Christina explained. "I let them take turns picking recipes from the book. My four-year-old son Brayden actually loves to help too. He will get a little more messy but he's really a sweet tooth."
Christina Anstead / Instagram
Her oldest daughter Taylor is "obsessed" with gluten-free shrimp tacos with mango salsa while the whole family loves stir-fry.
During the new normal, Christina has also noticed her daughter understanding the world a bit more than her younger siblings. As a result, the best-selling author has found herself adding teacher to her resume.
"She's in third grade and for all of a sudden to be Thursday and told that you will not be going back to your school, it's a lot for their little minds to process," Christina explained. "Sports are closed…it's been stressful for sure."
But as much as Christina wants to give her love and attention to her family, she also knows the importance of self-care. In addition to following workouts featured in her book, Christina has been focusing on mindset and meditation work.
"We all need to take a minute to reset our minds. That's a really important part of the book as well," she shared. "Obviously all of us are extremely stressed. This is a very unique time in everyone's lives."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
