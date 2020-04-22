Mother's Day Gifts for the Earth Mother

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If mom values sustainability and everything all-natural, looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift may leave you feeling stumped. But there's no need to overthink it!

From plant-based recipes to ethically made clothing, you'll find something for every earth mother below, whether she's your own mom or the mother of your children. Not only mom, but also mother earth will thank you for these buys.