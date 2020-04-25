Allow These Stagecoach Couples to Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Emily Spain | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Love is always in the air at Stagecoach!

Due to the Coronavirus, many beloved music festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach will now take place in the fall meaning our yearly dose of festival couples pics will have to wait. But while we wait to dance at the Honky Tonk stage, it never hurts to do-si-do down memory lane and look back at Stagecoach couples who always manage to get us in our feels.

If any couple is truly #relationshipgoals at Stagecoach, it's Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Last year, their weekend in the desert proved to be extra special as the country singer attended the festival for the first time as a performer.

While Eric cheered her on from the side stage, Jessie gave fans a memorable set featuring covers of Led Zeppelin's "What Is And What Should Never Be" and Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Before her debut at the festival, she talked exclusively with E! News to share her advice for making the most out of the weekend-long country music festival.

"You're already on vacation. You might as well make the best of it you know? Eat that corn dog! Have a good ole' time," the Kittenish designer suggested. "This is a time for you to enjoy yourself."

Photos

Coachella vs. Stagecoach Celebrity Fashion

Another couple that managed to have the time of their lives at last year's Stagecoach was Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

"This is my first time here and I am in country music Heaven!! It's hot as heck," Brittany shared on Instagram when posing with her man. 

For more country music-loving couples that attended Stagecoach together, check out the gallery below!

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, 2014 Stagecoach

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

That's So Stagecoach Show?! This celebrity couple loves attending the country music festival—overalls and all.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

The Forrest Gump star cheered on his wife who opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd at the festival back in 2019.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood

Love was certainly in the air during the couple's Stagecoach appearance.

Article continues below

Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Brittany & Jason Aldean

The couple kept it cozy before heading to the festival in 2019 when Jason performed as a headliner.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Jessie James & Eric Decker

The former NFL player heads to the stage for his wife's very first Stagecoach performance in 2019.

Audrina Patridge, Ryan Cabrera, Stagecoach 2018

Chevrolet

Audrina Patridge & Ryan Cabrera

The on and off Hills stars were back together when they made an appearance at the festival in 2018.

Article continues below

Ireland Baldwin, Stagecoach 2019, Cowboy Boots

Instagram

Corey Harper & Ireland Baldwin

The musician and model enjoyed quality time together with drinks in hand.

Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner, Stagecoach

Instagram

Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner

Ahhh the memories! The former couple dressed up for the occasion during their 2017 trip to Stagecoach.

Robby Hayes, Juliette Porter, Stagecoach 2019

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LG

Juliette Porter & Robby Hayes

The reality TV stars and Siesta Key couple had a blast at the festival in 2019 before calling its quits months later.

Article continues below

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

The Vanderpump Rules stars wore matching red bandanas to get in the festival spirit.

Erin Andrews, Jarret Stoll, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll

The married couple was #relationshipgoals during the country music festival in 2019.

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen Braun, Stagecoach 2019

Yael Choen & Scooter Braun

The married couple showed off their excitement by donning matching cowboy hats.

Article continues below

If you're feeling nostalgic about festival season, make sure to check out these Coachella couples whose love fizzled out after festival season.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Stagecoach , Festivals , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , Celebrities
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.