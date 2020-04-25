Allow These Stagecoach Couples to Melt Your Heart

by Emily Spain | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 12:00 PM
Love is always in the air at Stagecoach!
Due to the Coronavirus, many beloved music festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach will now take place in the fall meaning our yearly dose of festival couples pics will have to wait. But while we wait to dance at the Honky Tonk stage, it never hurts to do-si-do down memory lane and look back at Stagecoach couples who always manage to get us in our feels.
If any couple is truly #relationshipgoals at Stagecoach, it's Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Last year, their weekend in the desert proved to be extra special as the country singer attended the festival for the first time as a performer.
While Eric cheered her on from the side stage, Jessie gave fans a memorable set featuring covers of Led Zeppelin's "What Is And What Should Never Be" and Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."
Before her debut at the festival, she talked exclusively with E! News to share her advice for making the most out of the weekend-long country music festival.
"You're already on vacation. You might as well make the best of it you know? Eat that corn dog! Have a good ole' time," the Kittenish designer suggested. "This is a time for you to enjoy yourself."
Another couple that managed to have the time of their lives at last year's Stagecoach was Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
"This is my first time here and I am in country music Heaven!! It's hot as heck," Brittany shared on Instagram when posing with her man.
For more country music-loving couples that attended Stagecoach together, check out the gallery below!
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
That's So Stagecoach Show?! This celebrity couple loves attending the country music festival—overalls and all.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
The Forrest Gump star cheered on his wife who opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd at the festival back in 2019.
Love was certainly in the air during the couple's Stagecoach appearance.
The couple kept it cozy before heading to the festival in 2019 when Jason performed as a headliner.
The former NFL player heads to the stage for his wife's very first Stagecoach performance in 2019.
Chevrolet
The on and off Hills stars were back together when they made an appearance at the festival in 2018.
The musician and model enjoyed quality time together with drinks in hand.
Ahhh the memories! The former couple dressed up for the occasion during their 2017 trip to Stagecoach.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LG
The reality TV stars and Siesta Key couple had a blast at the festival in 2019 before calling its quits months later.
The Vanderpump Rules stars wore matching red bandanas to get in the festival spirit.
The married couple was #relationshipgoals during the country music festival in 2019.
The married couple showed off their excitement by donning matching cowboy hats.
If you're feeling nostalgic about festival season, make sure to check out these Coachella couples whose love fizzled out after festival season.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
