Only Kristen Doute could get Stassi Schroeder's dark passenger to reemerge.

On tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, viewers watched as the Next Level Basic author exploded at her love Beau Clark over his friendship with Kristen. As fans of the show surely know, after several fights and miscommunications, Stassi chose to take a step back from her longtime friend.

Of course, this decision complicated matters for Beau, who met Stassi and the Pump Rules gang through the James Mae founder. Thus, he felt conflicted over whether to include Kristen in his proposal plan.

Since he was unable to share with Stassi his plan to propose, Beau attempted to gauge her real feelings by asking if she could keep Kristen "at arm's length." Beau's questions couldn't have come at a worst time as Kristen, Stassi and Katie Maloney-Schwartz were all on edge at their Witches of WeHo wine party.

Unsurprisingly, the interrogation about her estrangement with Kristen only made Stassi irritated, who felt she was allowed to "outgrow a friendship."