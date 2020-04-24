Stagecoach may be delayed, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate country music today!

While thousands of pop culture fans are delaying their festival trips to Indio, Calif., until October, there are still plenty of ways to get your country on wherever you live.

For example, Saturday's headliner Carrie Underwood would totally understand if you want to partake in Stagecouch. But why not do some shopping and pick up some fitness apparel and accessories from her CALIA line?

As for those hoping to dance to Thomas Rhett on opening night, we see you, we hear you, we feel you.

But as you hang around the house this weekend, consider purchasing his new song "Be A Light" that benefits MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. While you're at it, pre-order his wife Lauren Akins' upcoming memoir. After all, if you're a fan of Thomas Rhett, you're likely a fan of the entire family.