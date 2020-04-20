An event everyone will remember!

On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization made history with an unforgettable musical event that paid tribute to essential workers risking their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

More than 70 artists and celebrities joined in on the fun, including Beyoncé, Juanes, Oprah, Taylor Swift, Matthew McConaughey and many others.

During the six-hour livestream, there were plenty of OMG moments that made people laugh, cry and do both at the same time.

For one, the Homecoming star made a surprise appearance during the broadcast. She gave people a powerful and moving speech about protecting the black community during this time.

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America," Bey shared. "In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans."

She added, "Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you."