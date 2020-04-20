Decorate Like Giuliana Rancic With Her Affordable New HSN Home Line

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 3:22 PM

EComm: Giuliana Rancic's home line on HSN

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention HSN shoppers, Giuliana Rancic is slowly but chicly turning the Home Shopping Network into the Home Style Network!

Elevin Studios

Rancic has been working with HSN on her much-loved clothing line G by Giuliana since 2012, but this year the celeb mom has something new up her sleeve: a furniture collection in collaboration with interior designer Lonni Paul.

Called August & Leo (as Rancic and Paul are both Leos born in August), the HSN collection includes over 30 pieces ranging in price from $19.95 to $250. It's available now online, and the duo will broadcast live from their homes on HSN via Skype to present the line on April 24. 

In the meantime, shop our favorite pieces, from armchairs to decorative pillows, below!

Why Women Everywhere Love G by Giuliana Denim Leggings

August & Leo Shag Decorative Pillow in Silver

Add texture to your sofa or entryway bench with this shag pillow. It's available in three different shades.

$40 HSN
August & Leo Chenille Knit Throw with Pom Poms

We love the whimsical pom poms on this affordable throw, which is available in three colors. We suggest draping it across your couch or storing it in a decorative basket. 

$30 HSN
August & Leo Giselle Faux Marble Wall Clock

How pretty is this mixed material-style clock? It's great for sprucing up an empty wall.

$80 HSN
August & Leo Metallic Decorative Pillow

The shag on these pillows has a shimmering metallic tone that will add a touch of glam to your décor. 

$45 HSN
August & Leo 100% Cotton Three-Piece Comforter Set

We love the nature-inspired print of this 200 thread count-cotton, sateen weave comforter set. It's also available in a fresh hydrangea print.

$100 HSN
August & Leo Valentina Jewelry Armoire Lamp

This classic, mirrored column lamp is way cooler than you think. That's because it has a jewelry storage spot behind a secret door that's great for plopping your earrings and more into before dozing off at night.

$150 HSN
August & Leo Ava Set of Two Nesting Tables

These practical nesting tables can be used together or apart and work great in small spaces. Try placing them beside your couch.

$155 HSN
August & Leo Faux Sheepskin Ottoman by Safavieh

This faux curly sheepskin ottoman is a total statement piece, adding a touch of glam to your space. You can also use it as a seat or tray.

$310 HSN
August & Leo Astoria Tufted Sculptural Bench by Safavieh

Make a splash with this bench at the end of your bed. Its gold foil geometric base is super eye-catching.

$620 HSN
August & Leo Sophie Luxe Velvet Arm Chair by Safavieh in Navy

We love sinking into a comfy velvet armchair, and this one comes in three different shades. It'll look great in your entryway or living room.

$590 HSN
August & Leo Emerson X-Base Ottoman by Safavieh

You can't go wrong with this faux-leather ottoman. Its gold-finished legs are super glam.

$260 HSN
August & Leo Cloudscape 8 x 10 Foot Rug by Safavieh

The on-trend marble pattern on this rug is super chic. Its made in collaboration with Safavieh—a company known for amazing rugs.

$350 HSN

Looking to upgrade your space? Shop Kelly Clarkson's new Wayfair furniture collection and check out these items to create a comfy, ergonomic home office.

