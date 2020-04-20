Decorate Like Giuliana Rancic With Her Affordable New HSN Home Line

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 3:22 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Attention HSN shoppers, Giuliana Rancic is slowly but chicly turning the Home Shopping Network into the Home Style Network!
Rancic has been working with HSN on her much-loved clothing line G by Giuliana since 2012, but this year the celeb mom has something new up her sleeve: a furniture collection in collaboration with interior designer Lonni Paul.
Called August & Leo (as Rancic and Paul are both Leos born in August), the HSN collection includes over 30 pieces ranging in price from $19.95 to $250. It's available now online, and the duo will broadcast live from their homes on HSN via Skype to present the line on April 24.
In the meantime, shop our favorite pieces, from armchairs to decorative pillows, below!
Add texture to your sofa or entryway bench with this shag pillow. It's available in three different shades.
We love the whimsical pom poms on this affordable throw, which is available in three colors. We suggest draping it across your couch or storing it in a decorative basket.
How pretty is this mixed material-style clock? It's great for sprucing up an empty wall.
The shag on these pillows has a shimmering metallic tone that will add a touch of glam to your décor.
We love the nature-inspired print of this 200 thread count-cotton, sateen weave comforter set. It's also available in a fresh hydrangea print.
This classic, mirrored column lamp is way cooler than you think. That's because it has a jewelry storage spot behind a secret door that's great for plopping your earrings and more into before dozing off at night.
These practical nesting tables can be used together or apart and work great in small spaces. Try placing them beside your couch.
This faux curly sheepskin ottoman is a total statement piece, adding a touch of glam to your space. You can also use it as a seat or tray.
Make a splash with this bench at the end of your bed. Its gold foil geometric base is super eye-catching.
You can't go wrong with this faux-leather ottoman. Its gold-finished legs are super glam.
