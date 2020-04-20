Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's hilarious social media feud is over…for now.

On Monday, the actors joined forces to show their support for the All In Challenge and shared that they will be teaming up for a sweepstakes, helping one lucky fan have an epic lemonade stand to raise money for No Kid Hungry, Feeding America Meals on Wheels and WC Kitchen's coronavirus relief efforts.

To announce their collaboration, Ryan and Hugh starred in a video together and agreed to put a pin in their social media trolling for the important cause.

"People think it started with us, but it didn't," the Wolverine star began, followed by Ryan, who continued, "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es." Picking up where he left off, Hugh continued, "For generations, it's been a point of family honor to oppose each other," adding that his Laughing Man Coffee Company and the Deadpool star's Aviation Gin company caused a rift between the stars.