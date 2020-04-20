Kelly Ripa's "Root Watch" has never been more relatable.

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host treated fans to her weekly update, where she has been documenting her changing hair color as she practices social distancing. To mark week 5 of her hilarious series, she posted a close-up shot of her roots to her Instagram Stories, showing off her contrasting blonde strands.

"#rootwatch week 5," she wrote. "All Root edition." Poking fun at the situation, the mom of three also added a GIF of Sophia from The Golden Girls, where the beloved sitcom character can be seen holding up a pair of Wolverine claws and winking.

Her hair appointments aren't the only thing that Kelly has been missing in recent weeks. Back in March, she joked that she needs to treat her "acute Botox deficiency" and filmed herself getting Botox on social media. "In this time, we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying," she said in a video posted to Instagram. "You can see it's written all over my face."