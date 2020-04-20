Happy birthday, Kate Hudson!

The actress turned 41 years old on Sunday. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star celebrated the big day with her nearest and dearest. For instance, her children—Ryder Robinson (16), Bingham Bellamy (8) and Rani Hudson-Fujikawa (1)—kicked off the festivities by serving Hudson breakfast in bed, which she described as he "favorite birthday present." She also received "the most fun" birthday cake in which her loved ones, including boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, were depicted by Barbie dolls.

While Hudson couldn't have all of her nearest and dearest there due to social distancing, her inner circle still made her feel special by having a "six-foot surprise parade party." In an Instagram Stories post, Hudson claimed it made her "heart burst" and caused her to cry a few happy tears.

Hudson also received some sweet wishes from her famous friends and relatives on social media.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!!" Goldie Hawn wrote on Instagram. "I love you deeply and can't imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide-eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I'm so proud!"