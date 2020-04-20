It's Hollywood like you've never seen it before: Interpreted and rewritten by Ryan Murphy.

"If we change the way that movies are made, I think we can change the world," Darren Criss says as Raymond in the new trailer for Hollywood below.

The limited series from Murphy and Ian Brennan follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood. The characters are a mix of original and real-life figures, like Rock Hudson (Jack Picking) and Henry Wilson (Jim Parsons), living through Hollywood's Golden Age. The series will spotlight "the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day," according to Netflix, and expose and examine "decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled."