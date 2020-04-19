She also shared a quote the day before, which many assumed was in reference to the docu-series dropping on the streaming service.

"Never forget how far you've come," the quote read. "Everything you have gotten through. All the times you have pushed on even when you felt you couldn't. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but you got through another day."

The quote continued, "Never forget how much strength you have developed along the way."

Additionally, she would later address rumors surrounding Aaron's sexuality—which the series explored.

"You can't describe someone's sexuality without them being here," Shayanna said on Good Morning America. "Although I've had a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can."

When asked if her former fiancé was bisexual or gay, she replied: "If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told."

"I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood," she continued. "It's not shameful, and I don't think anybody should feel shameful on who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it's a beautiful thing. I wish I was able to tell him that."