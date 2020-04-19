Katy Perry Mourns the Death of Her Cat, Kitty Purry

Katy Perry's iconic and beloved cat has passed away.

The 35-year-old songstress shared the heartbreaking news that her furry friend, Kitty Purry, died over the weekend.

Taking to social media, the American Idol judge shared a heartwarming message about her cat, who she had for over a decade.

"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many," Perry's caption read on Instagram, alongside a few photos of the two.

"Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night," she continued. "I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven."

Before ending her post, Katy left one last message for her furry friend.

"Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents," she closed.