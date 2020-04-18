Global Citizen
by Pamela Avila | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020
Whether up on stage or from the comfort of her own home, Lizzo always delivers an amazing performance.
On Saturday, the 31-year-old performed "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Otis Redding from the comfort of her own home during the One World: Together at Home concert.
Lizzo, who seemingly performed from her bathroom—possibly for better acoustics—blew us away with her rendition of Otis Redding's song that's appropriate of the times we're currently living in amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"It's been too hard living, oh my... And I'm afraid to die. I don't know what's up there," Lizzo sang. "Beyond the clouds. It's been a long, long time coming. But I know, but I know a change is gotta come."
After finishing her performance, Lizzo shared some words of wisdom for fans and viewers watching at home. "Thank you for everyone working hard to keep us safe, thank you to everyone staying home and keeping themselves safe. I love you, we got this. We'll get through this together."
Curated by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, tonight's event will celebrate healthcare workers around the globe working at the frontlines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The event will also support the U.N. Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund and ahead of today's event, Lady Gaga has already worked with both organizations to secure $35 million in donations.
