There's plenty of positivi-tea to go around.

On Friday night, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Nema Vand appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live after show.

The Shahs of Sunset stars talked about the new season on Bravo, mending her relationship with GG Gharachedaghi and more. Additionally, there was a sweet and special moment when Javid shared some kind words over her former BFF, Reza Farahan.

"I think Reza's a hard worker. I think that he is very consistent," she expressed, after being asked what her favorite thing was about the reality TV personality. "We're magic together. We're just finishing each other's sentences, [like] Will & Grace, Ricky and Lucy [I Love Lucy]. It's just that synergy."

She explained that her most memorable trips with Reza are in Palm Springs, Calif.

"I love our Palm Springs trips, that's our happy place...," she shared. "We just love it, we just have a great time together."