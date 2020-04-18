Lady Gaga is giving us a million reasons to just dance—and smile—in our living rooms.

Not only did she help with coordinating the One World: Together at Home concert and raise over $35 million for the World Health Organization, she's also one of the headliners for the concert itself.

On Saturday evening, she took to the metaphorical stage to perform a rendition of "Smile" for her fans who were watching from home.

"Hi, this is Lady Gaga and today, I am so happy that we are one world together at home I feel very honored to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 and raising money for the solidarity response fund. I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now," she shared. "I think of them every day. I pray for them every day. And I'm also thinking of all of you that are at home who are wondering when this is all going to be different. What I would like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment smile."