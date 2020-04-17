Jim Edmonds has a new lady in his life, and estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds knows her rather... intimately.

Several months after the former Real Housewives star claimed Jim was dating a woman they once had a threesome with, he's gone public with their romance. In photos shared to the former MLB player's Instagram Stories this week, he and Kortnie O'Connor were working out together at his home gym in Missouri.

Edmonds' attorney has since confirmed the pair is dating, telling Page Six, Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship. They have been quarantined together for the past few weeks and, like everyone else, are trying to stay safe and healthy."

Back in January, Meghan aired the former couple's dirty laundry on her podcast, Intimate Knowledge. Meghan said that as newlyweds, she and Jim decided to have a threesome with a woman she described as her "friend."