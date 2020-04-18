So, you're seeing everyone talk about Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and don't have the bandwidth (or desire) to check it out? It's cool. There's a lot of TV out there for you to watch! Or books, if that's your thing. If you're not watching, but are remotely curious about the whole thing. We're here for you.

Warning, spoilers follow!

WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT

Too Hot to Handle takes a bunch of sexy singles (are there any other kind of singles on reality dating shows?) from around the world and puts them in an exotic locale where they're encouraged to wear swimsuits and show off their toned bods.

It's a lot like Love Island, but there's a twist. Because of course there's a twist. Every reality show needs a twist now.