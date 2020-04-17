NikkieTutorials is revealing what it's really like behind the scenes of The Ellen Show.

On its face, Ellen DeGeneres' afternoon talk show appears to be a warm and positive environment that is focused on encouraging people to "be kind to one another", as the host always says in her sign-off. But the YouTuber, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, says her experience didn't match the expectations she had when she agreed to do an interview after coming out as transgender.

In a new Q&A with the Dutch publication &C, the star says her time on the show was less than satisfactory. "Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!' But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked," the makeup artist said, in a translation of the interview. "I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark."