What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 18-19

As Stefon would say, this weekend's binge-watch recommendations list has everything.

Beyoncé? Check. A trashy new reality dating competition series with a twist? Why, of course. A new teen soap for you to obsess her and text your Tik-Tok obsessed cousin about? Duh.

But the best recommendation we can offer for the weekend of April 18-19 is the epic concert event featuring some of music's biggest stars coming together for a one-night special to lift your spirits, highlight frontline healthcare workers and help continue the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Truly, what could be better than knowing that we are all together even if we are apart right now through the power of some epic music?

Still, after that six-hour event, you've still got plenty of time left to check some more of our binge picks off your list, including a new comedy special and a 121-episode-long journey, should you choose to accept it.