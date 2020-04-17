Watch Chris Hemsworth's 6-Year-Old Son Crash His Video Interview

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 1:19 PM
First it was Jason Bateman and now it's Chris Hemsworth whose kids are stealing the spotlight.
The coronavirus pandemic may have everyone staying indoors, but the world of Hollywood is still doing their best to keep the masses entertained. This means talk shows that normally air live from the studio in the morning, daytime and evening are now operating from staffs' homes. It offers a change of scenery and while there is no live studio audience, it's not unusual to see a random family member stroll through the background on occasion.
Fans saw this firsthand when the Arrested Development star talked to Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. As the two men discussed all things Ozark, life and more, Bateman's daughter Maple walked out into the backyard casual as can be and waved at the cameras.
And the same exact thing happened to the Thor star on Weds. when he was speaking to Luke Darcy on the Triple M radio show. His 6-year-old son Tristan mischievously snuck in to sit on his dad's lap as they discussed the upcoming Netflix film Extraction.
Of course, the interviewer was delighted by the moment and Chris laughed, "He's looking at me right. At the moment I'm trying to give him a little," before making a shush gesture.
The shenanigans didn't end there! Chris had to pause the interview because Tristan was "throwing pillows" at the computer, though he handled the candid moment with the utmost patience.
YouTube
To find out how other celebrities and TV hosts are adjusting to life amid coronavirus, check out the video above!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?