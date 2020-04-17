Open and honest conversations can lead to teachable moments.

Earlier this week, tweets from Trina McGee resurfaced online that detailed hostile work environments on set.

In one post, the actress who played Topanga's best friend and Shawn's love interest named Angela, said she was called "Aunt Jemima" by one of her cast mates.

"Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character," she wrote. "Told ‘it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes."

Fast-forward to Thursday afternoon when Trina revealed Will Friedle was the man responsible for the controversial joke.

"He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a in a three-page letter. We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn't educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me. THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds," she wrote with a throwback photo from the set. "He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity."