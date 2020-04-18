by McKenna Aiello & Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 3:34 PM
One World: Together at Home is inviting you to be a part of history.
In collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, more than 70 musical artists and dozens of celebrities are banding together to celebrate and support healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment special gets going with a six-hour livestream (airing right here on E! Online) from 2:00-8:00 p.m. EST, then leads directly into a 2-hour broadcast airing across all major networks.
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting the virtual event, which also includes performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and many more.
We'll be recapping all the uplifting moments, inspiring stories and can't-miss details from One World: Together at Home all day long, so stay tuned to this page!
2:00 p.m.: Andra Day kicks things off during the pre-show with a moving performance "Rise Up."
2:07 p.m.: Jason Segel honors hometown heroes with a special introduction, right before images of their hard work and dedication on the front lines are displayed. Moreover, he also shed a light on how the homeless are suffering in this global crisis.
2:10 p.m.: Niall Horan follows up Day's performance with an acoustic performance of his song, "Black and White." Before signing off, he says: "Thank you so much to anyone who works as an essential worker... You are doing an unbelievable job."
2:24 p.m.: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn honor healthcare workers, as they fight on the frontlines. They introduced one doctor, who shared her touching story. Dr. Anna Carvalho said the biggest challenge has been being apart from her kids. "This is something I chose to do in order to keep them safe," she said of being isolated from her kids as they stay with her relatives. She recalls her baby asking her, "Momma, do you remember how we used to hug before Coronavirus?" For her, she hopes they can look back at this special and understand what was going on in the world and how their mom helped.
2:30 p.m.: Maren Morris performs for the first time since giving birth. She sings alongside Hozier, as they duet to the song, "The Bones."
Global Citizen
2:34 p.m.: Adam Lambert gives a special performance of "Mad World."
2:38 p.m.: Rita Ora performs "I Will Never Let You Down."
2:40 p.m.: Jack Black puts a smile on everyone's face with his hilarious videos of dancing, working out and goofing around during quarantine.
2:48 p.m.: "I think the vulnerability of us human beings right now, is really showing a beautiful side of humanity," Kesha shares, while also thanking healthcare workers for their efforts. She performs "Rainbow."
3:00 p.m: Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey gives a shout out to everyone working during this pandemic. He also gives fans a teaser of what's to come later in the day.
3:02 p.m.: Luis Fonsi gives a touching performance of "No Me Doy Por Vencido." Before signing off, he thanks the essential workers who are "risking their lives everyday" to keep us safe.
3:05 p.m.: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gives a special shout out to everyone working on the front lines during this pandemic.
3:06 p.m.: Grab the tissues! Jennifer Hudson brings people to tears with her rendition of "Memory."
3:13 p.m.: Liam Payne performs his latest single with Alesso, "Midnight." Before singing, he shares a heartwarming message: "It's a pretty dark time for us all right now... I'm trying to think of all the beautiful things that are coming out of it and staying positive. This is one of them. We're all being brought a lot closer together by this solidarity that we have to feel right now... Everybody keep their heads up. I hope you're enjoying yourselves at home as much as you can. I hope me singing today brings some people some enjoyment."
3:21 p.m.: Sarah Jessica Parker shows her support and love for the healthcare workers at the NYC Elmhurst Hospital Center.
3:23 p.m.: For some nostalgia, The Killers perform their hit, "Mr. Brightside." They also share a special message: "We wanted to express our gratitude and show some appreciation and some support for people on the front lines, whether that be at hospitals or clinics, supermarkets and the teachers out there, god bless you."
3:38 p.m.: Milky Chance performs "Stolen Dance." The duo reminds people to practice social distancing in order to flatten the curve.
Global Citizen
3:44 p.m.: Charlie Puth sings a slow rendition of his and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again."
3:47 p.m.: David Beckham gives kids some soccer advice while also showing love and support to those risking their lives on the front lines.
4:00 p.m.: "Thank you, the love and admiration is undeniable," Jessie Jshares ahead of her performance, as she thanks people fighting on the frontlines. She sings "Flashlight," because as she puts it, it's "for anyone who needs it."
4:05 p.m.: Lewis Hamilton honors everyone who is risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4:06 p.m.: Common opens up about having conversations with his entire family all at once. Despite everything, he explains this global crisis is "bringing everyone together" like never before. He performs "The Light."
Global Citizen
4:18 p.m.: Before performing his hit song, "Robarte un Beso," Sebastián Yatra shares a few encouraging words: "Let's keep celebrating the lives of community workers and healthcare workers all over the world who are our heroes. Let's be their heroes as well by staying home."
4:22 p.m.: Ben Platt moves people to tears with his touching cover of The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand." He picks it out for "all the people whose love language was physical affection."
4:32 p.m.: Annie Lennox sheds a light on how people can work together to help prevent another deadly pandemic from happening in the future. "Be safe, be well and please, stay home," she shares before singing "I Saved the World Today."
4:40 p.m.: "We are in this fight together...," Juanes expresses. "Please stay home." He performs a moving rendition of "Más Futuro Que Pasado.:
4:47 p.m.: Ellie Goulding sings an acoustic version of her hit tune, "Love You Like Me Do." She says a message of encouragement: "I think it's amazing that we're all staying home, keeping ourselves safe, keeping others safe and amazing that we all get to be in something together, as terrible as it is. I've seen such amazing kindness and togetherness and solidarity from people. It' been really cool to see. I wish it was in better circumstances."
Global Citizen
5:00 p.m.: Becky G shows her love and support to essential workers, and reminds us that we can all help out and give back during this time. "We're here to say thank you for risking your lives," she said.
5:05 p.m.: Despite everything going on in the world, Natti Natasha explains that "now is the time for gratitude." She encourages us to talk with our loved ones, to thank the essential workers risking their lives and how we can also help during the crisis.
5:20 p.m.: The cast of Contagion comes together to give a PSA about the COVID-19 outbreak. "Wash your hands like your life depends on it," Kate Winslet shares. "It is a choice, but it is a choice we have to make together," Marion Cotillard adds. "We can beat this thing together just by staying apart," Laurence Fishburne explains.
5:30 p.m.: Finneas performs a moving rendition of "Let's Fall in Love for the Night."
Global Citizen
5:50 p.m.: Michael Bublé sings a cover of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."
5:53 p.m.: Rita Ora and Liam Payne join forces for an acoustic performance of "For You."
6:00 p.m.: Laverne Cox expresses gratitude, sharing, "We are here as global citizens to celebrate and thank healthcare and frontline essential community workers all over the world. You are risking your lives to save ours. We salute you."
6:28 p.m.: Pierce Brosnan broadcasts from his art studio, saying, "This is a greeting to you all from my family and myself. You find me in my studio down here in Hawaii, where we have sequestered ourselves away... These are turbulent times. These are anguished times. We are all suffering greatly. We go to sleep with a suffering in our hearts and we wake up with one. However, there is hope and I believe strongly good things will come out of these turbulent times."
For even more details on One World: Together at Home, check out our guide right here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
