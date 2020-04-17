Meghan Markle Joined a Zoom Call to Support a Cause Close to Her Heart

Meghan Markle is staying virtually connected to the causes that are close to her heart.

To continue showing her support for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and the Hubb Community Kitchen, the Duchess of Sussex joined five of the women from the charitable group on a Zoom call, where she applauded their new initiative that will help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next week, the Hubb Community Kitchen will launch a delivery service that will provide nearly 300 homemade meals for vulnerable members of their community.

"The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK," she told the women during their chat, according to Harper's BAZAAR royal editor Omid Scobie. "A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about."