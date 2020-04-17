Watch Gary Janetti's Prince George Address the World About Coronavirus

You don't have to wait until 2021 to meet Gary Janetti's Prince George parody.

The veteran Will & Grace and Family Guy writer took to Instagram to share a message from "Prince George," the character he'll be playing on the upcoming HBO Max animated series The Prince.

"Hey guys, it's me, Prince George. Thought I'd show you all I'm doing OK, sing ‘Imagine.' Just kidding, just kidding. So out of touch. Cringe! Am I right? Anyway, I know self-isolating is difficult and we're all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it's different for everyone," Janetti's Prince George says in the Instagram message below.